Shots fired near Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18
No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating shots fired near Stoughton Road.
At around midnight on Saturday, Madison Police responded to a call of shots fired near Highway 12/18 and Stoughton Road. Police say multiple shell casings were found there.
A car was stopped near South Gammon Street near Highway 12/18 that police believe was involved in the incident.
No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.