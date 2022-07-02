Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 73 year old man last seen in Berlin

Photo of Lee Williams
Photo of Lee Williams(Berlin Police Department)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Berlin Police Department have issued a silver alert for Lee Williams.

He is described as being a 73 year old man, 5′11″, 179 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair.

Berlin PD say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt and possibly glasses.

He went missing in Berlin, Wisconsin and was last seen around 6:15 a.m. where they say he wandered away on foot. Berlin PD says that he suffers from dementia and did not take his medication last night.

Please contact Berlin Police Department with any information at (920)294-4000 or email them at communications@greenlakecountywi.gov.

