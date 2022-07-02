Silver Alert issued for 73 year old man last seen in Berlin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Berlin Police Department have issued a silver alert for Lee Williams.

He is described as being a 73 year old man, 5′11″, 179 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair.

Berlin PD say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt and possibly glasses.

He went missing in Berlin, Wisconsin and was last seen around 6:15 a.m. where they say he wandered away on foot. Berlin PD says that he suffers from dementia and did not take his medication last night.

Please contact Berlin Police Department with any information at (920)294-4000 or email them at communications@greenlakecountywi.gov.

