Stormy 4th of July; Humidity is back Next Week

Key Takeaways

Saturday showers diminish after sunset

Sunshine is back for Sunday

Two rounds of showers/storms are looking likely for the 4th of July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday afternoon has been marked by an increase of cloud cover and shower activity. Dry air has kept these showers rather tame & we’re looking for sunshine to break back out on Sunday. 4th of July fireworks may be impacted by showers & thunderstorms.

Skytracker HD showed scattered showers rolling through West-central & South-central Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon. This activity has lost quite a bit of strength, but showers & breezy winds are expected until sunset. Showers will come to an end after the Sun goes down. Lows drop into the lower 60s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday stays dry as sunshine builds back in. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with a light southerly breeze. Fireworks and outdoor plans will be spared from the rain.

The same cannot be said for Monday. Weather models continue to shower two batches of rainfall on Monday. As of Saturday evening, the timing has shifted a bit. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Monday late morning into the early afternoon. After a dinnertime lull in activity, another batch of thunderstorms could fire up for the evening - just in time for firework displays. Although models have showed two distinct batches of rainfall, the timing has been changing. Please stay tuned to the forecast and be prepared to make changes to plans if thunderstorms do develop.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday with occasional chances for showers/storms. The humidity will also ramp up during this time period. Dew points will climb into the 60s and perhaps even 70s. Although highs remain in the 80s, expect heat index values to climb well into the 90s.

Each day next week will feature a slight chance for a shower/storm, but the latter half of the week is expected to be drier.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 77° Mostly Cloudy 20% 9 p.m. 73° Mostly Cloudy 10% 12 a.m. 68° Partly Cloudy 0% 3 a.m. 65° Partly Cloudy 0% 6 a.m. 62° Partly Cloudy 0%

