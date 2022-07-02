Advertisement

Water leak breaks out in building on Madison’s west side

By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A water leak occurred in an apartment complex on the west side of Madison Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

The incident happened at 7933 Tree Lane as water began to leak in a room on the second floor.

Firefighters responded to the leak moments after being notified of the situation and proceeded to evacuate the building.

Standing water was found on both the first and second floors as well as the basement of the complex.

Two units were displaced as a result of the damage.

