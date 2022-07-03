Boats parade down lake during Pardeeville Fourth of July celebration

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Boats covered in Fourth of July decorations paraded down the lake Sunday afternoon in Pardeeville.

In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, the town is gathering throughout the weekend for a hometown heroes themed celebration.

Parade coordinator Nina Grasse said the event is a meaningful one for a small town, and the parade is a highlight for many.

“People have a great feeling of this sense of small town community, people see smiles on their faces, it’s fun to see family and friends getting together. Sometimes families come back that haven’t been around for a while. It’s just a great community feeling.”

In addition to the boat parade, a water ski show and fireworks display will take place Sunday evening. On Monday the celebration will continue with a parade on land.

