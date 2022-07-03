Advertisement

Concern for heavy rain and strong storms on the Fourth

Your plans may need to be flexible for the holiday!
Not a washout for the Fourth, but you'll have to work your plans around the rain chances
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Quiet, sunny, and warm Sunday
  • Two rounds of rain on Monday: late morning & late evening
  • The second batch will bring very heavy rainfall

Some locations are waking up to foggy conditions this morning, with visibility limited to less than a mile. A Dense Fog Advisory will run until 9 AM this morning for our central and northern counties (including Dane). We’ll clear things up in the late morning with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-80s by the afternoon. Overall, a quiet day for us today. The forecast for Monday gets a bit more complicated.

The timing for storms and showers has shifted, which could be good news for you depending on your plans for tomorrow. Right now, it looks like most of the morning should remain dry, with a few showers moving in during the late morning to early afternoon. If you’re heading to a parade in the morning, it should at least start off dry but you’ll want to have the rain gear handy for the end of it.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.75°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.81°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.89°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.87°Mostly Sunny0%

The second batch will likely move in after 7 pm, which means we’ll have some dry time during the afternoon and evening! However, that also means that storms and showers are likely during fireworks time. These storms look to be slow-moving, which means they have the potential to dump a lot of rain in southern Wisconsin Monday evening and overnight. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches in some locations, which could cause some flooding issues. A few of the storms could also produce some strong winds and large hail.

All in all, a complicated and fluctuating forecast for Monday so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast tonight and tomorrow.

Our active pattern continues through the rest of the workweek with additional storm chances and pretty humid conditions.

