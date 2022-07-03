Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Cars in all different shapes, sizes and colors were shown off at a car show in Evansville Sunday.

During the 15th Annual Rumble In The Park, car owners had the opportunity to show off their rides, while also admiring others’ vehicles.

Jim Wehlre attended the show this year for the second time and says nostalgia and memories are what keep people coming back to the show.

“I think for a lot of people these cars mark a moment in time. Everyone has different recollections,” he said. “In 1957 my car was the year Sputnik was launched. If you have a 63′ Lincoln you think of Kennedy’s assassination.”

In addition to the robust car display, the event featured food carts, beer and music.

