Two arrested in Madison following traffic stop; firearms and stolen vehicle recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested in Madison following a traffic stop Saturday night, where University of Wisconsin Police learned the vehicle was stolen and it contained a stolen firearm.

According to UWPD, around 11:30 p.m., they pulled a car over at North Breese Terrace and University Ave. due to the vehicle driving with no lights on.

During the stop, the officers on scene were able to determine the car was stolen, and in a search of the vehicle, they recovered a supposed stolen firearm, with multiple high capacity magazines in the back seat.

A 31-year old from Madison was arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without owners’ consent, possession of oxycodone, and a parole warrant. A 33-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested for alleged felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm and multiple active warrants.

There were two additional passengers who were released without incident, UWPD said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.