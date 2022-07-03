Advertisement

Two arrested in Madison following traffic stop; firearms and stolen vehicle recovered

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested in Madison following a traffic stop Saturday night, where University of Wisconsin Police learned the vehicle was stolen and it contained a stolen firearm.

According to UWPD, around 11:30 p.m., they pulled a car over at North Breese Terrace and University Ave. due to the vehicle driving with no lights on.

During the stop, the officers on scene were able to determine the car was stolen, and in a search of the vehicle, they recovered a supposed stolen firearm, with multiple high capacity magazines in the back seat.

A 31-year old from Madison was arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without owners’ consent, possession of oxycodone, and a parole warrant. A 33-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested for alleged felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm and multiple active warrants.

There were two additional passengers who were released without incident, UWPD said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident

Latest News

Not a washout for the Fourth, but you'll have to work your plans around the rain chances
Concern for heavy rain and strong storms on the Fourth
MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend
Madison police chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend
Shots fired near Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18
Shots fired near Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message