3 injured in Rock Co. car crash

By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old Evansville man suffered a a serious head injury in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Magnolia Township, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s office.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Janesville, were also sent to the emergency room.

The incident occurred at the intersection of North STH 213 and North CTH M shortly after 11 a.m. when a black 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by the 70-year-old man passed through a stop sign, without yielding and struck a red 2018 Kia Forte.

The Evansville man was also found not wearing his seatbelt.

All injuries experienced from the crash are non-life threatening.

The crash shut down the highway for more than three hours, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

