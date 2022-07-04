ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight

Key Takeaways

Two rounds of rain for the Fourth of July today

First round: 11 am-3 pm, showers and few thunderstorms

Second round: 8 pm-12 am, some strong storms and heavy downpours

Today is an alert day for the potential for strong storms developing this evening. There are a lot of factors that make this a complicated forecast so please stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day, especially if you have plans to be outside.

It still looks like the first round of showers will move through during the late morning and early afternoon, with a break in the rain from about 4 pm-7 pm. This initial round isn’t expected to be significant, but a few thunderstorms are possible.

The second round is the one that we’re concerned about, however, how strong this round becomes really depends on how much energy we have left in the atmosphere after the initial round. Still, some stronger storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts. I think our main threat will be heavy rainfall, with some locations receiving 2 inches in a short period of time. If you do have plans to be outside this evening or tonight, keep a close eye on the weather.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 81° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 86° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 89° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 87° Mostly Sunny 0%

Skies will clear early on Tuesday allowing for temperatures to warm quickly to the upper 80s. Heat indices could reach the upper 90s for a few locations as dew points will be high during the afternoon. We’ll remain warm and stormy through the rest of the week. Some drier conditions finally take over by next weekend.

