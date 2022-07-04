🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is here! While fireworks displays have been happening all weekend, many cities and organizations have waited until Independence Day itself for their celebrations. Unfortunately, for some, the impending weather means they may have to wait a little bit longer. Below you can find a list of fireworks shows that are scheduled for Monday, as well as a list of the ones that announced they have postponed.
Postponed:
|Event
|Note
|Maple Bluffs Fireworks Display
|Morning and midday events will proceed
|Waukesha Beer Garden and Fireworks
|Parade still expected to happen at 11 a.m.
|Wisconsin Dells Fireworks
|Postponed until July 5
If there are any more fireworks and Fourth of July celebration postponements that are not on this list, please let us know at news@nbc15.com
July 4:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Baraboo Festival Foods Fireworks
|Sauk County Fairgrounds
|9:30 p.m.
|City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks
|ABC Supply Stadium
|9:00 p.m.
|Columbus July 4th Celebration
|Fireman’s Park
|Dusk
|DeForest Fourth of July
|Fireman’s Park
|Dusk
|Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration
|Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
|Dusk
|Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
|Fireman’s Park
|Dusk
|Mauston Festival Food Fireworks
|Veterans Memorial Park
|9:45 p.m.
|Mazomanie Fireworks
|Mazomanie Bluff
|Dusk
|Milton Rhythm and Booms
|Schilberg Park
|Dusk
|Monona Community Festival
|Winnequah Park
|9:20 p.m.
|Shorewood Hill’s Fireworks
|Country Club
|Dusk
|Stoughton Fair
|Mandt Park
|Dusk
|4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin Dells
|Downtown Wisconsin Dells
|Dusk
|Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration
|Riverside Park
|Dusk
Previous Events:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Madison’s Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
|Breese Stevens Field
|9:40 p.m.
|Oxford Independence Day Celebration
|Oxford Village Park
|10 p.m.
|Portage Fireworks Celebration
|Gunderson Drive
|9:30 p.m.
|Sauk Prairie Fire On The River
|On the Wisconsin River
|9:40 p.m.
July 3:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Edgerton Lions Club 75th Annual Fireworks Celebration
|Race Track Park
|Dusk
|Madison’s Festival Foods Fireworks
|Warner Park
|9:45 p.m.
|Mineral Point Fireworks (originally scheduled July 4)200 block of High Street
|200 block of High Street
|Dusk
|Montello Independence Day Celebration
|Montello City Park
|Dusk
|Pardeeville 4th of July
|Chandler Park
|Dusk
If there are any more fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations not on this list, please let us know at news@nbc15.com
