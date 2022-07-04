🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is here! While fireworks displays have been happening all weekend, many cities and organizations have waited until Independence Day itself for their celebrations. Unfortunately, for some, the impending weather means they may have to wait a little bit longer. Below you can find a list of fireworks shows that are scheduled for Monday, as well as a list of the ones that announced they have postponed.

Postponed:

Event Note Maple Bluffs Fireworks Display Morning and midday events will proceed Waukesha Beer Garden and Fireworks Parade still expected to happen at 11 a.m. Wisconsin Dells Fireworks Postponed until July 5

If there are any more fireworks and Fourth of July celebration postponements that are not on this list, please let us know at news@nbc15.com

July 4:

Event Location Time Baraboo Festival Foods Fireworks Sauk County Fairgrounds 9:30 p.m. City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks ABC Supply Stadium 9:00 p.m. Columbus July 4th Celebration Fireman’s Park Dusk DeForest Fourth of July Fireman’s Park Dusk Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Dusk Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration Fireman’s Park Dusk Mauston Festival Food Fireworks Veterans Memorial Park 9:45 p.m. Mazomanie Fireworks Mazomanie Bluff Dusk Milton Rhythm and Booms Schilberg Park Dusk Monona Community Festival Winnequah Park 9:20 p.m. Shorewood Hill’s Fireworks Country Club Dusk Stoughton Fair Mandt Park Dusk 4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin Dells Downtown Wisconsin Dells Dusk Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration Riverside Park Dusk

Previous Events:

Event Location Time Madison’s Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus Breese Stevens Field 9:40 p.m. Oxford Independence Day Celebration Oxford Village Park 10 p.m. Portage Fireworks Celebration Gunderson Drive 9:30 p.m. Sauk Prairie Fire On The River On the Wisconsin River 9:40 p.m.

July 3:

Event Location Time Edgerton Lions Club 75th Annual Fireworks Celebration Race Track Park Dusk Madison’s Festival Foods Fireworks Warner Park 9:45 p.m. Mineral Point Fireworks (originally scheduled July 4)200 block of High Street 200 block of High Street Dusk Montello Independence Day Celebration Montello City Park Dusk Pardeeville 4th of July Chandler Park Dusk

