🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

The show will begin at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is here! While fireworks displays have been happening all weekend, many cities and organizations have waited until Independence Day itself for their celebrations. Unfortunately, for some, the impending weather means they may have to wait a little bit longer. Below you can find a list of fireworks shows that are scheduled for Monday, as well as a list of the ones that announced they have postponed.

Postponed:

EventNote
Maple Bluffs Fireworks DisplayMorning and midday events will proceed
Waukesha Beer Garden and FireworksParade still expected to happen at 11 a.m.
Wisconsin Dells FireworksPostponed until July 5

If there are any more fireworks and Fourth of July celebration postponements that are not on this list, please let us know at news@nbc15.com

July 4:

EventLocationTime
Baraboo Festival Foods FireworksSauk County Fairgrounds9:30 p.m.
City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July FireworksABC Supply Stadium9:00 p.m.
Columbus July 4th CelebrationFireman’s ParkDusk
DeForest Fourth of JulyFireman’s ParkDusk
Grand Geneva 4th of July CelebrationGrand Geneva Resort & SpaDusk
Lone Rock 4th of July CelebrationFireman’s ParkDusk
Mauston Festival Food FireworksVeterans Memorial Park9:45 p.m.
Mazomanie FireworksMazomanie BluffDusk
Milton Rhythm and BoomsSchilberg ParkDusk
Monona Community FestivalWinnequah Park9:20 p.m.
Shorewood Hill’s FireworksCountry ClubDusk
Stoughton FairMandt ParkDusk
4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin DellsDowntown Wisconsin DellsDusk
Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & CelebrationRiverside ParkDusk

Previous Events:

EventLocationTime
Madison’s Festival Foods Lights the IsthmusBreese Stevens Field9:40 p.m.
Oxford Independence Day CelebrationOxford Village Park10 p.m.
Portage Fireworks CelebrationGunderson Drive9:30 p.m.
Sauk Prairie Fire On The RiverOn the Wisconsin River9:40 p.m.

July 3:

EventLocationTime
Edgerton Lions Club 75th Annual Fireworks CelebrationRace Track ParkDusk
Madison’s Festival Foods FireworksWarner Park9:45 p.m.
Mineral Point Fireworks (originally scheduled July 4)200 block of High Street200 block of High StreetDusk
Montello Independence Day CelebrationMontello City ParkDusk
Pardeeville 4th of JulyChandler ParkDusk

If there are any more fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations not on this list, please let us know at news@nbc15.com

