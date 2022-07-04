Glen Golf Park’s new clubhouse built off donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Glen Golf Park, formerly the Glenway Golf Course, is open for golfers to take to the links ahead of the July 10th grand opening, when The clubhouse will open as the Glen House.

Work on the course has stretched for nearly two years, following a $750,000 donation to the Madison Parks Foundation. But people involved in the project and on the foundation board hope to make the space more than a golf course.

“Reimagine the golf course into not just a golf course but a golf park,” said vice president of the board, Ty Beck. “There really were no funds in order to renovate the clubhouse; however, Dan Bertler of Supreme Structures came forward and built a team of other local contractors.”

Bertler says, along with his company, Dave Jones Inc, Engelhart electric, Floor 360, Area Glass, Marling Lumber, Doors and Frames, Hellenbrand Painting, Madison Sheet Metal, County Line Design LLC cabinetry, Rundle-Spence, and Sketchworks Architecture are involved in the project. The companies are donating time, money, and resources to getting the old clubhouse hollowed out and building a brand new building inside.

“Everybody stepped up and was really excited to give back to the community and really show that the construction industry cares and that we’re here to help,” said project design expert Black Herbert for Supreme structures.

Herbert says crews are working around the clock to prepare the space for the grand opening. Park superintendent for the City of Madison Eric Knepp says it is a crucial piece of what the park is trying to do post-redesign.

“What we learned in the pandemic early on is the park system is a great place to gather and be with the people they care about, however and we think the glen house and the glen golf park is a great opportunity to do that,” said Knepp.

The park will host activities, from yoga to move nights, and closes to golfers Sunday afternoons to allow more time for events. The people working on the park say it will be a place for everyone to utilize and enjoy.

“Yes, it is a golf course; however, it’s a public space that’s now open and accessible for everybody to come and enjoy,” said Beck.

