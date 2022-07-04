Advertisement

Mad-City Ski Team holds extra performance this holiday weekend

The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace.
The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mad-City Ski Team held an extra performance this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace.

The team is made up of skiers as young as six and into their fifties.

The multi-championship-winning team performed on the water with jugglers, barefoot skiers and a human pyramid on the skies.

The entire group was dressed up to match the team’s theme this season — “Halloween party.”

The challenge for the team was getting prepped for two shows in a matter of hours.

“It will be a hustle to prepare and get ready for the second show. Lot of work to be done to get ready for this big of a show and production on the water. All the ropes gotta be re-rolled, all the skies gotta be re-set and everything’s gotta be re-done for two full shows,” show director Matt Heilman said.

Typically the team only puts on one performance on Sunday nights, but they added another show just for this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park
Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park
Boats parade down lake during Pardeeville Fourth of July celebration
Boats parade down lake during Pardeeville Fourth of July celebration
Boats parade down lake during Pardeeville Fourth of July celebration
Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park