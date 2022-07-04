Mad-City Ski Team holds extra performance this holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mad-City Ski Team held an extra performance this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace.

The team is made up of skiers as young as six and into their fifties.

The multi-championship-winning team performed on the water with jugglers, barefoot skiers and a human pyramid on the skies.

The entire group was dressed up to match the team’s theme this season — “Halloween party.”

The challenge for the team was getting prepped for two shows in a matter of hours.

“It will be a hustle to prepare and get ready for the second show. Lot of work to be done to get ready for this big of a show and production on the water. All the ropes gotta be re-rolled, all the skies gotta be re-set and everything’s gotta be re-done for two full shows,” show director Matt Heilman said.

Typically the team only puts on one performance on Sunday nights, but they added another show just for this weekend.

