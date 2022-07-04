Rockford man turns 108-years-old on July Fourth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m just happy to be 108. Nine girls and six boys, not bad,” said Izer Tilson who hits a big milestone in his life.

At 108-years-old he describes his life like a story book. Raising fifteen children, who went on to give him more than 100 grandkids that he has had the privledge to watch grow-up over the years.

“My great uncle was 128. I want to get to 128,” said Tilson.

Tilson gives a nod to God, saying in addition to his health, the Bible is the reason for reaching that incredible milestone. He says he feels as strong as in the peak of his youth, when he was in his 20′s.

“The only thing I know is I’ve been careful what I put in my mouth,” said Tilson.

The milestone is so incredible in fact, that the City of Rockford wishes Tilson a happy birthday. Naming July 4, “Izer Tilson Day.” Leaders say Tilson was born in Forest City, Arkansas and worked as a farmer, a handyman, and a businessman.

Tilson was also nicknamed “Rag Man” because of his fascination with colorful rags.

His 12th daughter, and one half of his only set of twins, Gerline Tilson-Norris says his greatest blessings are his faith, family, and friends. She enjoys looking after her father, and wants to help.

“No sugar, no diabetes. I think we should have the scientists, medical scientists out here at least doing some study...this is rare,” said Tilson-Norris, “To see someone, not suffering or in a whole lot of pain or anything, just take it as it comes.”

Tilson’s wife died in 2000 because of heart failure. The late wife of Tilson was in her 80′s at the time of her passing. Family members described her as a church volunteer and a missionary with strong patience and a caring heart. Staying home to raise her children, she made sure they were loved no matter what.

Tilson’s recalls them being high school sweethearts, and she was a “careful, happy wife.”

Tilson-Norris says that he chooses to live at home for his “final lap” surrounded by family and friends. He always wants to be in the presence of his stuffed animals and WWE (Wrestling World Entertainment) tapes that are played on repeat.

