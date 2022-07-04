Advertisement

Sky Carp announcer calls his shot

Larry Larson happy to be calling games in Beloit
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
It's a new era for baseball in Beloit.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp is filled with great stories. They players all have dreams of making it to the major leagues someday.

But they’re not only on the field, but in the broadcast booth as well.

“So, I grew up in Rockford, I went to Belvidere High School which is just outside of Rockford, did a little bit of sports stuff there. I played sports, played baseball, played golf, clearly wasn’t a very gifted athlete so I decided to be on the other side of things which is fun.”

Just like the players he calls on the field, Larry Larson’s story is unique. The recent graduate of Bradley University got the job even before he finished up his degree this past semester. The voice of the sky carp has loved every second.

“I love pretty much every aspect of it. The fact that you get to, I mean, the thing about baseball that’s really special to me is that calling games for a team rather than like a network or bouncing around and doing a different team once a week is you get to follow these guys and their different storylines that develop throughout the year and you get to know these guys as people, not just baseball players.” said Larson.

Getting to call the games just a half an hour from where he grew up isn’t lost on Larry. To do it for a team like the Sky Carp is even better.

“Oh it’s been incredible. I mean you said it, with the renewed sense of really optimism around the community, around this team. it’s very cool. It’s especially cool to be the first voice of a rebranded team and that comes with some responsibility and not a lot of pressure I would say, but also you wan tot start thing s off on the right foot and I’m trying my best to do that.”

