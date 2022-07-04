Token Creek Lions Club hosts Worlds Biggest Little Parade for the last time

TOKEN CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - The 40th annual Worlds Biggest Little Parade will be the last Independence Day celebration organized by the Token Creek Lions Club.

Member and parade co-organizer Ben August said it’s too much for the group to handle, especially after their numbers dwindled from 37 to ten.

”With such a small group we’re just not able to manage a big event like this,” August said. ”I foresee another group shepherding it for the next 20 years or so.”

He said Portage Rd restaurant The Keg, Sun Prairie West Booster Club and other Token community individuals have expressed interest in organizing the unique parade.

Neighbor Duane Delucca has lived in the area for 30 years and said he’s confident others will take over parade planning.

”The parade itself has grown from a couple of tractors to what you see now,” Delucca said his favorite moment is the traditional circle of freedom. ”That’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen that honors the people that have died to make this country free.”

The Lions Club plans to meet with potential parade organizers sometime in the next few weeks.

Money raised goes to local charities, student scholarships and disaster relief efforts.

August said they’ve raised $100,000 throughout the last 20 years.

