Advertisement

Token Creek Lions Club hosts Worlds Biggest Little Parade for the last time

Token Creek Lion’s Club hosts its last Independence Day parade
Token Creek Lion’s Club hosts its last Independence Day parade(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKEN CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - The 40th annual Worlds Biggest Little Parade will be the last Independence Day celebration organized by the Token Creek Lions Club.

Member and parade co-organizer Ben August said it’s too much for the group to handle, especially after their numbers dwindled from 37 to ten.

”With such a small group we’re just not able to manage a big event like this,” August said. ”I foresee another group shepherding it for the next 20 years or so.”

He said Portage Rd restaurant The Keg, Sun Prairie West Booster Club and other Token community individuals have expressed interest in organizing the unique parade.

Neighbor Duane Delucca has lived in the area for 30 years and said he’s confident others will take over parade planning.

”The parade itself has grown from a couple of tractors to what you see now,” Delucca said his favorite moment is the traditional circle of freedom. ”That’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen that honors the people that have died to make this country free.”

The Lions Club plans to meet with potential parade organizers sometime in the next few weeks.

Money raised goes to local charities, student scholarships and disaster relief efforts.

August said they’ve raised $100,000 throughout the last 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

Latest News

The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021
3 injured in Rock Co. car crash
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Tens of thousands of Afghans have resettled in their new communities across the United States.
Welcoming Afghan evacuees to Madison wasn’t as easy as just finding them a home
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse