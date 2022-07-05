1 dead, 10 hurt in Walworth Co. crash

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and seven others were sent to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Walworth County, according to police.

Between the three vehicles, emergency crews treated 11 patients who were involved in the wreck, which happened in the town of Linn, the police department reported. Eight of them were taken via ambulance to nearby medical facilities, where one crash victim later died.

That person’s name has not been released.

The police department’s report indicated officers and emergency crews from multiple agencies responded around 2:30 p.m. to the scene, near where State Highway 120 meets Highway B. A cause for the crash was not released, as the investigation remains ongoing.

In addition to the police department, ten other medical and law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident, the police department said, adding its appreciation to those who came to help.

