Advertisement

1 dead, 10 hurt in Walworth Co. crash

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and seven others were sent to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Walworth County, according to police.

Between the three vehicles, emergency crews treated 11 patients who were involved in the wreck, which happened in the town of Linn, the police department reported. Eight of them were taken via ambulance to nearby medical facilities, where one crash victim later died.

That person’s name has not been released.

The police department’s report indicated officers and emergency crews from multiple agencies responded around 2:30 p.m. to the scene, near where State Highway 120 meets Highway B. A cause for the crash was not released, as the investigation remains ongoing.

In addition to the police department, ten other medical and law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident, the police department said, adding its appreciation to those who came to help.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

1 elk hunt tag remains and there’s still time to enter to win it
Tips for beating Tuesday’s heat
Four people, three of whom are from Georgia, are accused of trying to cash fake checks in...
Suspects accused of cashing fake checks may have been in Madison-area too
Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire