115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to...
Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to support healthcare workers and first responders at Theda Clark. The fly over happened across the state to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Landon Woods(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit.

The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.

The Madison unit assured people that these t-shirts are not associated with them in any way. They also said that the scam may be a way to potentially collect personal information from buyers.

In a question asked by a commenter on the post about how to get a t-shirt from the unit, the 115th Fighter Wing stated that they do not currently have any official t-shirts available.

