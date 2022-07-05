115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit.

The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.

The Madison unit assured people that these t-shirts are not associated with them in any way. They also said that the scam may be a way to potentially collect personal information from buyers.

In a question asked by a commenter on the post about how to get a t-shirt from the unit, the 115th Fighter Wing stated that they do not currently have any official t-shirts available.

