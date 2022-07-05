Advertisement

Caratini’s HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Caratini’s big hit followed an eventful ninth inning that featured an inside-the-park homer from Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and a two-out, bases-loaded walk by Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Caratini hit a 2-1 sinker from Scott Effross over the center-field wall in the 10th after striking out in each of his first four plate appearances. Milwaukee’s Brad Boxberger had worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

