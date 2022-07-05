Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper off a front porch in Tulsa. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17. In the home surveillance video, you can see a man in a T-shirt and hat walk up to the home’s porch, pick up the Stormtrooper, and walk away with it.

“It is entirely possible that he was upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “However, in Oklahoma, it’s still a crime.”

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the suspect, please call please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

