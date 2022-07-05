Advertisement

Cruz Lucius signs with the Badgers

Lucius is predicted to go in the early rounds of this week’s NHL draft
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW announced that forward Cruz Lucius signed a Big Ten Tender and will join the Wisconsin men’s hockey program this fall.

“We are excited to add Cruz to our lineup,” Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Coach Tony Granato said. “He’s an extremely skilled and smart playmaker who can score. He will be a fun player to work with because he has a huge desire to get better and be pushed.”

Lucas comes to Madison after playing for the U.S. Under-18 Team in the U.S. National Development Program, where he scored nine goals and 18 points over 23 games this past season. Cruz helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship with two goals and eight points in six games.

Lucius is currently ranked as the 41st North American skater in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

The NHL draft runs begins this Thursday and runs through Friday in Montreal.

