Cruz Lucius signs with the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW announced that forward Cruz Lucius signed a Big Ten Tender and will join the Wisconsin men’s hockey program this fall.

“We are excited to add Cruz to our lineup,” Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Coach Tony Granato said. “He’s an extremely skilled and smart playmaker who can score. He will be a fun player to work with because he has a huge desire to get better and be pushed.”

"He's an extremely skilled and smart playmaker who can score. He will be a fun player to work with because he has a huge desire to get better and be pushed." - Head coach Tony Granato on Cruz Lucuis



📰 https://t.co/JZRviMcGo5 pic.twitter.com/g8ZelNkWqu — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) July 5, 2022

Lucas comes to Madison after playing for the U.S. Under-18 Team in the U.S. National Development Program, where he scored nine goals and 18 points over 23 games this past season. Cruz helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship with two goals and eight points in six games.

Lucius is currently ranked as the 41st North American skater in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

The NHL draft runs begins this Thursday and runs through Friday in Montreal.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.