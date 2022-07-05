Dane Co. Farmer’s Market heads to Breese Stephens for art fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Farmer’s Market will switch locations this weekend as organizers welcome back their annual art fair. As usual, Breese Stephens Field will serve as the home for the market’s Art Fair on the Square.

Saturday’s special market runs from 7 a.m. until noon. In addition to the art that makes this week unique, people will still be able to find all items they would normally want to pick up, including fruits & vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, and more. Breese Stephens will also open its concession stands too for those who looking for a little traditional ballpark fare (including beer).

The streets immediately surrounding Breese Stephens will be reserved for vendors. However, there will be plenty of parking at neighboring garages, organizers say, adding that people can also choose to walk, ride, or take the bus to the stadium. They are reminding shoppers that pets, except for service animals, are not allowed at the market, citing health and safety reasons.

EBT services will be available at the green Information Booth for the entire time that the market is open. More information is available on the farmer’s market website.

With the change in venue, organizers are asking for additional volunteers to help venders set up their booths. Anyone looking to help out would be asked to work from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.