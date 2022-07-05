Advertisement

Dump truck driver killed in Dodge Co. crash identified

(WAFB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 67-year-old dump truck driver who died in a rollover crash on a county road last week.

In an update, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as William Vollmer and reported that an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the Iron Ridge man died as a result of the wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office previously indicated that the dump truck was heading west on County Road S, in the township of Hubbard, around 2 p.m. last Tuesday and did not stop at the County Road WS intersection.

The 1999 Kenworth went across both lanes of Co. Road WS and into a driveway, at which point it went over railroad tracks before vaulting into the air and overturning, investigators determined.

The medical examiner pronounced Vollmer dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire
(Source: Dane County Farmers' Market)
Dane Co. Farmer’s Market heads to Breese Stephens for art fair
Madison gas prices fall for third straight week
MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s