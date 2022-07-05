Dump truck driver killed in Dodge Co. crash identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 67-year-old dump truck driver who died in a rollover crash on a county road last week.

In an update, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as William Vollmer and reported that an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the Iron Ridge man died as a result of the wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office previously indicated that the dump truck was heading west on County Road S, in the township of Hubbard, around 2 p.m. last Tuesday and did not stop at the County Road WS intersection.

The 1999 Kenworth went across both lanes of Co. Road WS and into a driveway, at which point it went over railroad tracks before vaulting into the air and overturning, investigators determined.

The medical examiner pronounced Vollmer dead at the scene.

