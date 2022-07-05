FIRST ALERT DAY: Hot and incredibly humid today

Key Takeaways

Highs near 90 today, heat indices in the triple-digits

Another round of storms tonight

Storm chances continue Wednesday & Thursday

Despite last night’s storms, the heat and humidity will continue to increase this afternoon. Heat indices will likely exceed 100° for many locations (especially near the state line), which is why today is another First Alert Day. Be sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping yourself and those around you safe in the heat this afternoon.

Yet another round of storms is headed our way tonight as well! Some locations received over 2 inches of rainfall last night, and they could tack on another half-inch or more this evening. Expect storms to begin to move into western Wisconsin around 5 pm, likely reaching Madison around 7 or 8 pm. A few stronger storms are possible with this line, with the main threat being strong winds.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 73° Partly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 79° Partly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 85° Mostly Cloudy 0% 3 p.m. 89° Mostly Cloudy 10% 6 p.m. 86° Few Storms 30%

As if that wasn’t enough weather activity for you, there are more storm chances for the next 3 days! Scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday don’t have much of a severe potential, but that’s a lot of rain for southern Wisconsin in just a few days. At least temperatures will improve, we’ll be back in the low 80s for the rest of this week with much more comfortable humidity levels.

