Advertisement

Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed a “certificate of material witness” for Graham, Giuliani and others saying that they have been deemed necessary to the investigation.

Representatives for Giuliani and Graham did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Willis also filed petitions for five other potential witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Court battles on abortion laws continue across South in wake of Roe decision
(Clockwise from top left) Micah Goff, Yasmin Knight, Delisha Logan, and Monica McGuire were...
Thieves steal $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume from Ulta store, police say
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
1 dead, 10 hurt in Walworth Co. crash