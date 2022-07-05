Advertisement

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood.

Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.

Still though, after the Department of Natural Resources received a report of an illegal burn, the Lancaster and Stitzer Fire Departments and Lancaster EMS had to respond to the scene, in the 3900 block of Coon Hollow Road, late Monday morning to put down the flames.

The statement from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if the man was cited or any other action taken against him. The case has been referred to DNR, which is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

Dump truck driver killed in Dodge Co. crash identified
(Source: Dane County Farmers' Market)
Dane Co. Farmer’s Market heads to Breese Stephens for art fair
Madison gas prices fall for third straight week
MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s