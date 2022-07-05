Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood.

Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.

Still though, after the Department of Natural Resources received a report of an illegal burn, the Lancaster and Stitzer Fire Departments and Lancaster EMS had to respond to the scene, in the 3900 block of Coon Hollow Road, late Monday morning to put down the flames.

The statement from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if the man was cited or any other action taken against him. The case has been referred to DNR, which is still investigating the incident.

