Madison gas prices fall for third straight week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three weeks and counting… Madison gas prices fell for the third straight week, this time by about a dime, the latest GasBuddy report shows. Of course, at the rate its declining right now, it would take many more weeks before prices reaches the levels seen prior to the two straight months of increases that preceded this respite.

The drop reported Monday, which saw gas dip back below four and a half dollars, leaves it twenty cents lower than last month. However, at $4.48 per gallon, it is still $1.61 cents higher than this point last year, GasBuddy reports.

Its survey found some Madison drivers were finding prices as low as $4.29 in Wisconsin’s capital, matching the lowest level reported in the state. On the other hand, at $4.79 per gallon, other stations in the city were charging as much as fifty cents more. The high in Madison nearly matched the national average of $4.78 reported by GasBuddy. That price also reflected an approximately ten cent drop.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Madison’s prices nearly matched what drivers are paying in Appleton ($4.47/gal.) and slotted in under the average of $4.69 per gallon found in Milwaukee. Across the border in Rockford, they are still shelling out more than five bucks ($5.11) for every gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan noted that the streak of price drops comes as wholesale gasoline has fallen. He points out that the three-week run could reverse itself with strong holiday demand and if oil prices reverse course. Nevertheless, he added that drivers across the country are paying nearly $100 million per day less for gas than they were when prices peaked three weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.