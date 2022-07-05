Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The popular Merrimac Ferry is closed on Tuesday, July 5th for repairs the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced. According to their email at 3:50 a.m., the repairs were expected to take more than two hours.

A suggested alternate route is using southbound US 53 traffic head north on Carpenter Ridge Rd. to Schansberg Rd. East on Schansberg Rd to Gilbert St. South on Gilbert St. to WIS 95/Spring St. South on WIS 95/Spring St. back to US 53 south. Northbound traffic follow the reverse.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.