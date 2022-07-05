Advertisement

MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday night after allegedly striking someone with a pole in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Madison.

The juvenile victim told officers he and his friends had just left the fast-food restaurant when they saw the suspect sitting in a car. When the group confronted the suspect, he continued, the suspect hit him in the face with the pole.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to the Madison Police Department’s incident report, officers were first called to the McDonald’s, located in the 6900 block of Odana Road, near West Towne Mall, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on reports that an individual was attacking people with a hockey stick or pole. Following that call, the juvenile reportedly called to tell police that about the attack.

The suspect was arrested on multiple counts, including battery, disorderly conduct while armed, physical abuse to a child, and felony bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

Madison gas prices fall for third straight week
Sky Carp announcer calls his shot
Sky Carp announcer calls his shot
Dane County Regional Airport says shortages holding back the airport’s growth
Dane County Regional Airport says shortages holding back the airport’s growth
Competitive water skier and Wisconsin native, Alyssa Drake.
Wisconsin athlete making waves as a competitive water skier