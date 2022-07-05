MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday night after allegedly striking someone with a pole in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Madison.

The juvenile victim told officers he and his friends had just left the fast-food restaurant when they saw the suspect sitting in a car. When the group confronted the suspect, he continued, the suspect hit him in the face with the pole.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to the Madison Police Department’s incident report, officers were first called to the McDonald’s, located in the 6900 block of Odana Road, near West Towne Mall, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on reports that an individual was attacking people with a hockey stick or pole. Following that call, the juvenile reportedly called to tell police that about the attack.

The suspect was arrested on multiple counts, including battery, disorderly conduct while armed, physical abuse to a child, and felony bail jumping.

