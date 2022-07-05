One dead, four injured in late-night shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Kenosha Police say one person is dead and four more are injured after a shooting on the 6300 block of 25th Avenue.

According to a press release, police say the shooting happened around 10:20 the night of the 4th of July.

“Police encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired,” police said in their release.

Four victims were taken to local hospitals. Two of the victims were taken to hospitals in the Milwaukee area with serious injuries.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests and don’t have a motive at this time. The victims names and ages have also not been released.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203.

