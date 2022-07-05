Advertisement

Rape Crisis Center to host ‘Java Jive’ fundraiser

Coffee has some benefits you might not know about.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) will host the annual Java Jive at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, August 20, the RCC announced Monday morning.

All money raised during this event will go directly to support survivors of sexual violence with lifesaving crisis intervention services, resources and support.

The fundraiser event will host an array of food and drink options from local Madison bakeries, coffee shops and bakeries. It will be catered by Melly Mel’s soul food to provide breakfast food for the event.

Sabrina Madison, a community organizer, will host the event, walking guests through local music acts, a silent auction and raffle.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the Rape Crisis Center’s website.

