Several fire departments respond to Columbus house fire

The Columbus Fire Department was paged out for a house fire with flames showing from the...
The Columbus Fire Department was paged out for a house fire with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom at approximately 10:23am in the Town of Columbus.(Columbus Fire Department)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Fire Department, along with several other units pitched in to put out a house fire mid Tuesday morning in Columbus.

According to CFD, they were paged out for the fire around 10:20 a.m. with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom. The first unit who arrived on scene sprayed water form the outside of the house until other units that responded were able to arrive and go inside the house.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and there are no injuries reported. The fire was put out at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Fall River, Rio, Arlington, Sun Prairie, Waterloo, and Doylestown Fire Departments were also able to respond to the scene following CFD requesting a box alarm. Fall River Police, Lifestar EMS, and Columbia County Sheriff also assisted. De Forest and CLR Departments stayed at the Columbus Fire Station in case another call came in, CFD stated.

