Stoughton PD celebrates community support of K-9 unit fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department is already celebrating the community’s support of its K-9 Odin in the best way possible: with pictures of other dogs happily posing with their own Odin signs.

The police department was selling the signs and Odin t-shirts during the city’s fair, and, in a Facebook post, it described the response as “overwhelming.”

Anyone who did not pick one up there can still get them at the police station, the department added.

The post offered the reminder that the police department’s K-9 unit is 100% supported by the community.

Officer Johnson and K9 Odin would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support this year at The Stoughton... Posted by Stoughton Police Department on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

