Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

Active weather continues as we remain in a ring of fire pattern. This means being on the northern tip of hot and humid air with clusters of storms riding along it. That heat and humidity will fuel our next round of storms this evening into tonight. A derecho has developed through the Dakota’s and is traveling southward along a boundary. While the heart of this will likely stay just to our south and west, additional storm activity will develop for southern Wisconsin.

Strong to severe storms will remain a possibility into tonight. The biggest concerns will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding. General rain totals of a half to one inch likely. Overnight lows will be into the upper 60s. Wednesday will likely start out sunny and dry, but storm activity may develop again during the afternoon and evening. The frontal boundary will slide just to our south keeping the better chance of severe weather and intense heat down there.

A similar setup is likely Thursday as highs remain into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Things start to clear out as we head towards the weekend with sunshine and very pleasant temps.

