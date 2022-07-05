Advertisement

Suspects accused of cashing fake checks may have been in Madison-area too

Four people, three of whom are from Georgia, are accused of trying to cash fake checks in Wisconsin over the past couple weeks, the Kewaunee Co. Sheriff's Office reports.(payphoto | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four suspects arrested in Kewaunee Co. on allegations they were cashing bogus checks may have done so in the Madison area as well.

According to the Kewaunee Co. Sheriff’s Department, the quartet went into several banks in the county last Wednesday, trying to cash the fake checks.

Investigators determined the four of them have been in the state for a couple of weeks. The Sheriff’s Dept. suspects may have tried cashing fake checks in Dane Co. and Brown Co. also.

  • Terrance L Austin
  • Raymond D Crowe
  • Laquentin Q Kerbo
  • Dennis D Nelson

All of the suspects except Crowe are from Georgia, the Sheriff’s Dept. confirms.

NBC15 News has reached out to local law enforcement to see if they are investigating similar activities here and will update this story with any new information.

