Tips for beating Tuesday’s heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Air conditioners have their work cut out for them Tuesday as stifling heat descends on southern Wisconsin. Heat advisories have already been issued as temperatures push toward 90 degrees.

However, it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity that is going to make people want to stay indoors. Heat indices are expected to break into the triple digits, prompting concerns about heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reports that more than 1,000 people in the U.S. die every year because of the heat. The most susceptible are the youngest and oldest among us as well as those who will be working or exercising outside.

Anyone who starts feeling symptoms of heat-related illnesses is encouraged to go into an air-conditioned location, start drinking water, and put on some cool washcloths. If that does not help or if symptoms get worse, they should go to the emergency room.

Additionally, anyone who sees a child or pet left alone in a vehicle, they should call 911 and stay near the car until help arrives.

PHMDC adds a few more recommendations (from their list):

Stay cool

Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, or do a video call. If you visit in person, remember to stay physically distant (six feet away), for example, greet them from outside their home.

The heat advisory is expected to last until 8 p.m. – about the time another round of stormy weather may be reaching Madison.

