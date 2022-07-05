Advertisement

Trial begins for Iowa Co. man accused of killing his mother, dog

Sean Pickett
Sean Pickett(Dept. of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Trial started Tuesday for an Avoca man who is accused of killing his mother and dog last year.

Sean Pickett, 22, is accused of one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals- causing death.

A jury was chosen and both sides delivered opening statements Tuesday at Iowa County Courthouse. The jury heard two witness testimonials- Dan Carey with the Village of Avoca Police Department and John Ertl with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

Trial was set for four days and is scheduled to end on Friday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Pickett told investigators he blacked out, and thought he “was possessed” and “was hearing evil voices” in his head. He allegedly further said “there were people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest.”

The complaint alleges that Pickett later beat his mom with a metal bar and stabbed her. He allegedly then beat the dog and stabbed it as well.

Pickett called police on May 10, 2021, saying his mom and dog were dead inside a home on Williams Street in Avoca. When police arrived, he allegedly said his mother’s boyfriend committed the crime, and he was tied up and held hostage. Police allege that Pickett then admitted that never happened.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

MSCR soccer camp on Tuesday
Wisconsinites show embrace for all four seasons, including the hottest
Coffee has some benefits you might not know about.
Rape Crisis Center to host ‘Java Jive’ fundraiser
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Cruz Lucius signs with the Badgers