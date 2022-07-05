Trial begins for Iowa Co. man accused of killing his mother, dog

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Trial started Tuesday for an Avoca man who is accused of killing his mother and dog last year.

Sean Pickett, 22, is accused of one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals- causing death.

A jury was chosen and both sides delivered opening statements Tuesday at Iowa County Courthouse. The jury heard two witness testimonials- Dan Carey with the Village of Avoca Police Department and John Ertl with the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

Trial was set for four days and is scheduled to end on Friday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Pickett told investigators he blacked out, and thought he “was possessed” and “was hearing evil voices” in his head. He allegedly further said “there were people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest.”

The complaint alleges that Pickett later beat his mom with a metal bar and stabbed her. He allegedly then beat the dog and stabbed it as well.

Pickett called police on May 10, 2021, saying his mom and dog were dead inside a home on Williams Street in Avoca. When police arrived, he allegedly said his mother’s boyfriend committed the crime, and he was tied up and held hostage. Police allege that Pickett then admitted that never happened.

