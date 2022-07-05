TSA detects gun in luggage at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transportation Security Administration officials prevented the third firearm this year from making its way onboard an airplane at the Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Saturday afternoon.

According to TSA, an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen shortly before 1 p.m. during a normal screening of carry-on luggage. The offender, a Middleton resident, did not have a permit for concealed carry.

TSA immediately alerted the Dane County Sheriff’s office following the discovery of the handgun.

“Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “It was a busy holiday weekend, and bringing a gun to the airport is an accident waiting to happen. Travelers should know better than to make such a careless and costly mistake.”

Civil penalties for carrying a loaded handgun can total up to $13,190 per violation per person, TSA said in their release. First offenses for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

Travelers are allowed to have firearms with checked baggage as long as they are unloaded, packed away from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter at the airline.

TSA has more information on how to correctly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

