Wisconsin athlete making waves as a competitive water skier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier.

The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.

“I have collegiate nationals now that I’m in college and I want to win that,” Drake said. “And work towards Open Worlds.”

At the end of June, Drake once again found herself atop the podium when she took home the title in Junior Women’s tricks (3,840 points), jumping (130 feet) and overall (2,992.7 points) at the Junior U.S. Open Water Ski Championship.

“I missed all of the high school experience,” Drake said. “But it’s worth it now when I get the joy being on top of the podium it’s satisfying.”

Alyssa Drake on top of the podium at the 2021 Liquid Edge Midwest Regional Waterski Championships. (Alyssa Drake)

Drake trains for part of the year in Florida but is currently back home in Wisconsin preparing for the Water Ski National Championships this August in Maize, Kansas, and then the Pan American Water Ski Championships in late November. Drake said her family lives on the lake so she has the benefit of just going to her backyard anytime she wants to ski.

Drake said even if you don’t have an interest in competing, water skiing is still something people can pickup as a fun hobby.

“It’s a pretty easy sports to go out in the evenings or weekends,” Drake said. “It’s very fun and very worth it.”

