Wisconsin veteran named DAV “Veteran of the Year”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Disabled American Veterans or DAV is honoring a Wisconsin veteran, Adam Alexander, with its most prestigious award.

Action 2 New first introduced you to Alexander more than ten years ago, after he was injured while serving in Afghanistan. We’ve followed Alexander through his rehab and recovery. It’s his ability to turn, what he calls his mess, into a mission that’s led to the latest honor.

It’s been a banner year for Army veteran Adam Alexander. In November he marked his 10th “Alive Day” -- a decade since the shooting in Afghanistan that almost claimed his life. Then, at the end of March, he and his wife Kate, welcomed their first child - a daughter, Stella. In May, “The Outpost”, - the show Alexander co-hosts on public access television that focuses on the local mission of DAV and the stories of its veterans -- won a regional excellence award. And now, he’s being recognized by the DAV as its Veteran of the Year.

“Groucho Marx said I’d never want to belong to any organization that would have me as a member, but this is a little different because you kind of have to earn your way in this organization to be named the top disabled veteran, huge honor,” says Alexander.

He admits, until his injury, he knew nothing about the DAV. But, as he’s found out, the organization has helped to give him new purpose in the military community.

Alexander adds, “Just always been goal oriented and since that goal was kind of taken out of the picture, had to find a new goal. This fit the bill, love the veteran community and proud to belong to it, proud to advocate and do what I can for it.”

It’s that ability to advocate and the difference he’s made in the DAV community, despite his injuries, that are inspiring to others and have led to the Veteran of the Year honor.

According to DAV Commander Andy Marshall, “Just like Adam, they (other disabled veterans) can overcome their injuries and illnesses and live a full life and take care of themselves, take care their families. If you can’t take care of yourself, it’s hard to take care of your family. He’s a role model for that.”

The cover story on the latest edition of the DAV Magazine, Adam Alexander will officially receive the award at the DAV’s national convention in Orlando, in August.

