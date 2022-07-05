Advertisement

Wisconsinites show embrace for all four seasons, including the hottest

While some are enjoying the great indoors Tuesday, others are embracing the summer heat by getting outside.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While some are enjoying the great indoors Tuesday, others are embracing the summer heat by getting outside.

“It’s very humid,” 11-year-old Oscar said at an all-day soccer camp run by the Madison School & Community Recreation.

Even as highs neared 90 degrees Tuesday, with heat indices in the triple-digits, Oscar said he enjoyed spending time outside during the summer.

“It depends on the person, how high your tolerance is with temperature,” he said.

“Living in Wisconsin those winter days, these are the days you dream of,” Chris McGill, a MSCR Sports Specialist, said. “We definitely like being outside and look forward to the summer.”

In Middleton, Scott Acker, a city street foreman, said he’s not bothered by the temperature.

“It’s just another day. You wake up in the morning, you know it’s going to be warm,” he said. “You just got to deal with it.”

He spent the morning tearing off a part of the road to make room for new concrete.

“We’re outside almost every day, so it doesn’t matter what conditions we’re in,” Acker said. “If it’s raining, we’re out unplugging storm inlets. If it’s snowing, we’re plowing and salting and shoveling bus stops, so we’re out in the elements no matter what it is.”

