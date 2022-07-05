Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

Taylor Schabusiness in court
Taylor Schabusiness in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

The court set a trial date for Oct. 19.

Schabusiness is accused of killing 25-year-old Shad Thyrion and then dismembering his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say.

Back in May, she was found competent to stand trial after the judge heard lengthy testimony from several different psychologists. On May 19, the judge ruled that she is competent to assist in her defense.

After Schabusiness was arrested in February, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at the home, they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.

Latest News

The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
COVID-19 case average takes biggest drop in weeks
Jets from the 115th Fighter Wing fly over Greenville, Wisconsin as they head to Neenah to...
115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Dane County Regional...
TSA detects gun in luggage at Dane County Regional Airport
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit