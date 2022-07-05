Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

The court set a trial date for Oct. 19.

Schabusiness is accused of killing 25-year-old Shad Thyrion and then dismembering his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say.

Back in May, she was found competent to stand trial after the judge heard lengthy testimony from several different psychologists. On May 19, the judge ruled that she is competent to assist in her defense.

After Schabusiness was arrested in February, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at the home, they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.