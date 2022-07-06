Advertisement

$60,000 bond set for suspect in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run

Timothy Pritchett
Timothy Pritchett(dane County jail)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The alleged driver in a deadly hit-and-run last month in the Town of Oregon appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $60,000.

Timothy Pritchett, 38, is accused of hit-and-run involving a death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Pritchett was advised to his right to an attorney and to the public defender application process Tuesday, court records indicated.

If Pritchett posts bond, there are several restrictions he will have to follow. They include that he is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle, he is not allowed to have or use controlled substances or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription and he is not allowed to consume alcohol.

A preliminary hearing for Pritchett was scheduled for July 14.

Investigators state Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered the next evening by a passing truck driver.

The sheriff’s office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives obtained a search warrant for his van, its statement indicated; although authorities did not say what evidence was recovered.

