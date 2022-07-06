Advertisement

Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.(J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An American alligator was found swimming in a lake located in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

The alligator was swimming in Long Lake on July 1. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the gator to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue of Menasha.

The alligator is between 18 and 24 inches.

“Legally,” says John Moyles of JRAAR, “we are able to take in Alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary.”

The animal rescue says they are hoping to find the alligator’s owner. They will keep the gator for a week and then try to place it hat an accredited sanctuary.

