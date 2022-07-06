Biden signs flag order honoring Highland Park victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden signed an action ordering all public flags to be flown at half-staff following a shooting in Chicago that left seven dead and many more injured, the White House announced.

The flag of the United States and the flag of Wisconsin will both be lowered at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin, said the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The order, signed by Biden on Tuesday, was enacted “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois,” the White House released.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until the order is lifted at sundown on July 9.

