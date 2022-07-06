Advertisement

Body found in Mississippi River near Winona

An adult woman was found in the water
An adult woman was found in the water(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An adult female was pulled from the Mississippi River late Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call came into the Winona County Sheriff’s Office around 4:30 p.m. The caller said they saw a body floating in the water.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude says a dive team was dispatched to the area south of Winona. Winona Fire Department also provided a boat. Once the body was discovered, it was determined she was found in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation. As of Tuesday night, law enforcement was still working to determine a positive identification.

At this time investigators have not released a cause of death.

An adult female was pulled from the water Tuesday
An adult female was pulled from the water Tuesday(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
Three arrested after large search on Madison’s east side

Latest News

MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle
A gun and target symbol.
MPD: Madison man arrested after firing bullet into upstairs apartment
Downtown Madison
Wisconsin businesses indicate pessimism about the economy in survey
The Juneteenth flag flies over the Wisconsin state capitol, on June 18, 2021.
Biden signs flag order honoring Highland Park victims
Many healthcare workers claimed during testimony that understaffing and turnover can lead to...
Frontline nurses and caregivers testify to staffing shortages, impact on care in subcommittee meeting