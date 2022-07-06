Highland Park shooter contemplated shooting in Madison-area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of killing seven people in a mass shooting during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, considered a second shooting after traveling to Madison that day, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Wednesday.

The latest revelation comes a day after investigators indicated the suspect, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, came to the Madison area following the Highland Park shooting. Covelli said during the Wednesday morning news conference that the suspect “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison.”

He did not specify which event in the Madison area that Crimo had considered. Covelli did noted that he still had 60 rounds with him at the time. Crimo did not go through with the shooting because he had not planned or strategized for it.

Covelli said Wednesday that Crimo’s motivation is still not clear adding “I doesn’t want to go specifically into what (Crimo) told investigators, however he had some type of affinity towards the number four and seven and inverse was seven four.”

According to NBC5 Investigates in Chicago, the suspect took his phone to Madison and dumped it there to throw off authorities. The phone had been located in Middleton.

The Middleton Police Department released a statement following the news conference saying that it has been working with the FBI since the night of the shooting. Federal agents have kept the police department informed about Crimo’s actions in the city; however, Middleton police are not involved in the investigation.

On Tuesday, Covelli said Crimo traveled to the Madison area before turning around and going back to Illinois, authorities confirmed during a news conference. In a press conference regarding charges against the suspect, authorities said they were still working many angles as to why the suspect was in the Madison area.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed Tuesday that the FBI was in contact with local police regarding the Highland Park shooting.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

