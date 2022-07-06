Lightning strike drives 5 from their Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people, including two children, were driven from their Beloit home when a lightning strike during the overnight storms set it on fire, the American Red Cross reported.

The bolt of lightning hit the house, which is in the 400 block of Portland Ave., around midnight on Wednesday, according to the Beloit Fire Department. Everyone inside was able to escape safely along with their pets before firefighters got there.

When they arrived, fire crews found smoke in and around the attic and the fire had breached the walls. The latter fact made it harder for firefighters to reach the flames, the fire department noted. Multiple nearby departments were called into to assist in containing the fire.

BFD investigators confirmed the blaze was caused by lightning. They have not released an estimate on how much damage it caused.

The Red Cross tweeted Wednesday morning that its volunteers were offering care and essentials to help the fire victims.

