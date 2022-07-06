Advertisement

Madison home covered in ash after unconfirmed appliance burnt up in basement

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department reported that a resident on Pebble Beach Drive returned home from a brief vacation to find their house filled with smoke and ash Tuesday evening.

According to MFD, when they arrived at the resident’s home around 6:20 p.m., there was no immediate sign of fire. When they entered the home, they discovered that all the surfaces were covered in about quarter inch of ash and there was heavy gray smoke throughout the area. Firefighters also detected no heat in the house.

In their release, the fire department said once they went down into the basement they were able to detect an appliance that was burned up. Currently, they believe it to be a dehumidifier, but since it was burnt to ashes, it can’t be confirmed.

The appliance was surrounded by nonflammable objects including water pipes and a refrigerator. Due to this, MFD said that the fire did not spread beyond its point of origin.

Officials also noted that no pets were home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to open up doors and windows to aerate the area with positive pressure ventilation fans. To this point, the house is still uninhabitable due to the air conditions remaining toxic.

