Madison PD to hold news conference following Highland Park shooter appearing in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon after confirmation that the suburban Chicago mass shooting suspect weighed a second attack in Dane County.

The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. NBC15 News will bring you this press conference live in this story and on Facebook.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes stated Wednesday that his agency is still waiting to learn more facts about the shooting from other law enforcement partners and extended his condolences to the families of seven victims and residents of that area.

“We are deeply troubled to learn the suspected Illinois parade shooter considered carrying out another attack here in Madison,” Barnes said. “We feel for the grieving families in Highland Park and all those forever impacted by the events of Monday’s shooting.”

On Wednesday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Crimo “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison.” He did not indicate which event the suspected gunman had considered. He noted that Crimo still had 60 rounds with him at the time.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Tuesday that the FBI was in contact with local police regarding the Highland Park shooting. According to the MPD Chief’s Blog, at 5 p.m. on July 4, the FBI contacted local law enforcement agencies regarding the suspected Illinois shooter. He was later arrested in Lake Forest, Illinois.

“We recognize tragedy very well could have taken place in our own community,” Barnes said. “That reality is upsetting to all of us here in Madison, including the members of the Madison Police Department.”

A phone of the suspect’s was later found at Jim’s Auto Service Center in Middleton, its owner confirmed.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also released statements Wednesday. Parisi called the contemplation of a second shooting “a frightening reminder of the randomness of gun violence & that no one is immune,” while Rhodes Conway described it as “deeply disturbing” that he was here and urged further federal gun control measures.

